SYMSONIA — Beverly Jean Dick, 84, of Symsonia, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home. She was a homemaker and member of Clarks River Baptist Church.
Born Wednesday, July 15, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick Charles Rose and the late Grace Isabelle (Thomas) Rose.
Surviving are son, Todd Owen Dick, wife Wendy of Pleasant View, Tennessee; daughters, Tiffany Durham, husband Scot of Symsonia and Trina Dick of Symsonia; brothers, Fred “Butch” Rose of North Carolina, and John Rose of Missouri; grandchildren, Jared Dick of Ashland City, Tennessee, Brett Dick of Pleasant View, Tennessee, Megan Durham of Akron, Ohio, Andrew Durham of Bloomington, Indiana, Carter Deasel of Bowling Green, and Allie Deasel of Symsonia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irvin “Toby” Dick; and brother, Bob Rose.
A funeral service was held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Randal Cox officiating.
Interment followed in Clarks River Cemetery in Symsonia.
