Beverly Jane Greenwell Nuckolls, 88, of Reidland, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on April 18, 1933, to Clarence Coleman Greenwell and Mary Eloise Cooper Greenwell in Owensboro, Kentucky. The youngest of 11 children, she was affectionately called “Shorty” by her family and close friends. Beverly’s mother died when she was just 3 years old, so her sister, Catherine Greenwell Atherton, and husband, Leslie, raised her from the age of 6.
The Atherton family moved frequently for Leslie’s work until Beverly entered junior high. Catherine insisted that they find a permanent home where she could finish school. The Athertons moved to Paducah, finally settling in Farley, where Beverly made many lifelong friends at Oaklawn Baptist Church and Reidland High School. She graduated in 1951.
Beverly married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Earl Nuckolls, just a few days after graduation on June 21, 1951. During the next four years, the family grew as they welcomed two daughters, Kathy and Mary Jane. Over the years, Thomas and Beverly’s bond just grew stronger and their “Reidland roots” grew deeper; they had been married 63 years at the time of his death in 2015.
Beverly was a firm believer in hard work — inside and out of the home. She went to work in the McCracken County Court Clerk’s office in 1960 when her youngest daughter started school and remained there for 33 years until her retirement in 1993. Nothing made her happier than a clean house or a full table for dinner. The family will always cherish their fond memories of Christmas mornings and her delicious turkey and dressing dinners.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Kathy Nuckolls of Paducah and Mary Jane (Luke) Robins of Sequim, Washington; two grandsons, Thomas (Andrea) Robins of Frederick, Maryland, and John Robins of Miami, Florida; one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Robins; and one sister-in-law, Linda (Jerry) Severns.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 10 siblings.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their care during these past few months and to all the members of Reidland Church of Christ for their love and support over the years.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Beverly Nuckolls to the Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr, Paducah, KY 42003.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m, Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Rosebower Cemetery with Terrell Lee of Reidland Church of Christ officiating.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within the funeral home facilities at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
