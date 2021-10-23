BENTON — Beverly J. Freeman, 84, of Benton, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at her home.
She worked as a hospital monitor technician at Western Baptist Hospital for more than 30 years. She was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Beverly is survived by her three daughters, Vicki Lynn Sowders, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Barbara Freeman, of Benton, and Kathryn Bristow, of Benton; her son, James William Freeman Jr., of Romulus, Michigan; her sister, Lillian VanDuesen, of Flint, Michigan; her brother, Richard Hanson, of Flint, Michigan; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, Jacob Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Freeman; two sisters; four brothers; and one grandchild. Her parents were Olaf and Lillian Hanson.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Charles LaChance officiating. Burial will take place at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.