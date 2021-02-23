NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Beverly J. (Bloch) Ruttinger, 93, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2021 in Newbury Township.
Born June 7, 1927 in Buffalo, New York, she was a resident of Kenmore, New York, Hickman, Kentucky, and Reidland, Kentucky prior to moving to Newbury Township two years ago.
Beverly was a longtime volunteer of Lourdes Hospital Auxiliary in Paducah, Kentucky. She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Dave) Holihan; son, Jim (Mary Jane); sister Carol Schultz; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beverly is preceded in death by her husband Henry A.; and parents, Martin and Hazel Bloch.
Private services and interment in Hickman City Cemetery (Kentucky) at a later date. Online tributes and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
