BENTON — Beverly Lowe English, 81, of Benton, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Mrs. English was retired from Air Products in Calvert City, where she was an administrative assistant.
She is survived by a daughter, Tina C. Hoskie of Benton; and a grandson, Charles Anthony “Tony” Hoskie of Asheville, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick “Fred” English; and a sister. Her parents were Howard Lowe and Hazel (Bingle) Lowe.
A service celebrating her life will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. today, March 29, 2020, at collierfuneralhome.com. The Rev. Brent Easton will officiate. Interment will follow in Benton Cemetery.
