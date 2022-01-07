WATERLOO, Ill. — Beverly Diane Sotolar, nee Gough, 70, of Waterloo, died Dec. 29, 2021, in St. Louis, Missouri.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Lee Sotolar; children Erica Sanders and Laurie Wagner; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; Hayden Drummond; step-children Karrie Rinehart and Cory Sotolar; step-grandchildren, Dustin Flynn, Austin Phelps, Stone Rinehart, and Hawke Rinehart; and several nieces; nephews;
and cousins.
She is preceded in death by two sisters, one brother, and two brothers in infancy. Her parents were Francis & Velda (nee Walters) Gough;
She was a poet, singer, songwriter, and author (“Edge of the Light”).
“She was a wonderful, tenderhearted mother and wife and will be missed and remembered well by many. Dream On Diane, Dream On Momma!”
As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Service will be held at a later date.
Quernheim Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
