Beverly Ann McNeely, 84, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. McNeely was a retired clerk from the the McCracken County District Court Clerk’s Office. She loved her grandchildren and her dogs and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Beverly is survived by two daughters, Terri Webb (Dennis) of Mercer, Missouri, and Tanya Redden (Michael) of Manchester, Missouri; two sons, Tim McNeely of Murray and Todd McNeely (Nicole) of Paducah; three grandchildren, Tyler Redden, Kaden McNeely and Abigail McNeely; a sister, Barbara Guelbert of Ellisville, Missouri; a brother, Richard Babb of Crestwood, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie McNeely. Her parents were Abraham Lincoln Babb and Bernice Elevee Mills Babb.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
