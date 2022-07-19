MAYFIELD — Beverley Humes, 83, of Mayfield, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield, and a retired employee of the Cabinet for Human Resources.
Mrs. Humes is survived by her husband, Jerry Humes; one son, Gary (Jane) Humes of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; one daughter, Terri Humes of Paducah; one sister, Lynette Evans Love of Savannah, Georgia; two grandchildren, Lisa (Tim) Lampley of Nolensville, Tennessee, and Austin (Victoria) Humes of Pembroke Pines, Florida; and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Humes; one brother, Richard Evans; and her parents, Cecil “Doc” and Bernice Barwick Evans.
A memorial visitation for Mrs. Beverley Humes will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
No other services are scheduled at this time.
