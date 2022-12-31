METROPOLIS, Ill. — Beverley Choate, 86, of Metropolis, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Southgate Health Care Center.
Entombment services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Jeff Bremer officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Beverley was a dental assistant for Dr. J.F. Scott for many years before opening and operating the Fashion Tree on Market Street. She was a member of and active with the sorority, Delta Theta Tau. Beverley enjoyed gardening and could seem to make anything she planted bloom. She was a dedicated family woman and will be greatly missed.
Beverley is survived by her son, Kevin Choate and wife Jo; two grandchildren, Collin Choate and wife April and Mallory Gaeta and husband Mike; two great-grandsons, Landon and Luke Choate; one sister, Madrene Myers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Vernell Krach and husband of 64 years, Dale Choate.
Memorials may be given in Beverley’s name to Project Hope, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
