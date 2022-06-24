KUTTAWA — Beulah Bee Dawson, 86 of Kuttawa, formerly of Massac County, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side.
Visitation with the family will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jack Russell officiating.
Beulah together with her husband, James R. ran Dawson’s Grocery in Unionville, Illinois. She was of Baptist faith and loved traveling, gardening and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.
Beulah is survived by her husband of 69 years, James R. Dawson; three daughters, Belinda Dawson-Bynum and husband Gary, Sheila Wulff and husband Dr. Thomas Wulff, and Rhonda Wenk and husband Bud; four grandchildren, Donald Fairfield (Leslie), Alecia Dawson-Bynum (Tre), Stephanie Allen (Steven) and Samantha Wenk; five great grandchildren, Taylor McCauley, Sheadon Allen, Tinsley Allen, Ryan Mooney and Charley Fairfield; five great-great grandchildren; one brother, Hubert Tinsely; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ivy (Davis) Tinsley; two brothers, Harlen Tinsley and Thomas Tinsley; and one sister, Patricia Krone.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in Beulah’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
