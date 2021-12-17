Bettye T. Muse, 95, of Paducah, passed away at 7:03 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Bettye was a member of the former Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church where she served as an usher and on the culinary staff.
She is survived by one brother, Eddie Green; one sister, Mary Lee White, both of Paducah, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Muse Jr.; her parents, Leslie Thomas and Mary Johnson Green Thomas; four sisters, and three brothers.
Services for Bettye T. Muse will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Donna G. Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may visit the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
