CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. Bettye Jean McBride Shoulta passed peacefully at her home on March 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 29,1933, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late Edward H. McBride and Mae Duff McBride.
Bettye is also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bob Shoulta; one brother, “Pete”McBride; and one sister, Margaret McBride Harvey.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery . Visitation will be from 5 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
While living in Paducah, Bettye was a member of Immanuel Baptist where she served as a Pastor’s Secretary to Dr. Frank Norfleet, and later served as church secretary. She volunteered at Western Baptist Hospital Auxiliary for 25 years. Upon moving to Clarksville in 1982, she joined First Baptist Church and was a member of the LOVE Sunday school class for 40 years.
Bettye loved to craft, particularly sew and needlepoint, gifting many treasures to her family. She enjoyed watching Tennessee sports and was particularly fond of the Lady Vols.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bill (Jill) Shoulta, Louisville, Kentucky; her daughter, Lisa (Keith) Hester, Clarksville; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Valarie) Shoulta, Gainesville, Georgia, Joshua (Natalie) Shoulta, Frankfort, Kentucky, Lauren (Bobby) Henderson, Clarksville, and Molly Shoulta (Rob) Tucker, Louisville, Kentucky; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces; and many dear friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Shoulta, Joshua Shoulta, Bobby Henderson, Rob Tucker, Keith Hester, and Greg Hester.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Avalon Hospice, especially Dana, Chelsea and Michelle, for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church 435 Madison Street Clarksville, TN 37040; or 2nd Mile Church, 804 South Riverside Drive Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal- Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made and live streaming of the service may be viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
