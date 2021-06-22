BENTON — Betty Turner, 92, of Benton, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She spent 20 years as a nurse at Dr. McClain’s office and many years at the carpenter’s union. She was a member of Hamlet Baptist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Burneda Koenig of Almo; and one grandson, Sean Hunter McElwain.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Paul Turner; one daughter, Connie McElwain; four sisters; and two brothers. Her parents were James and Lottie Lorine Goodman Melton.
A graveside service was held Monday, June 21, 2021, at Dunn Cemetery with Alan Miller officiating.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shriners Hospitals For Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
