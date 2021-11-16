METROPOLIS, Ill. — Betty Travis Deweese, 87, of Metropolis, formerly of Paducah, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Betty was born in Marshall County on May 12, 1934, to the late Willard and Annice Baker Travis. She was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. Betty later became a member of Heartland Church in Paducah. Throughout her Christian life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her and touched the lives of many at Southgate. Her ability to cook and bake were so captivating she defined the true meaning of southern hospitality. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and her grandchildren’s biggest fan.
She is survived by her three daughters, Vickie Myers (Mike), Kimberly Carr (David), and Karen Wilkins (Tom), all of Paducah; daughter-in-law, Nancy Deweese; two sisters, Nancy Wood and Peggy Kinsey; two brothers, Jimmy Travis and Larry Travis; nine grandchildren, Melanie Myers (Corey Hawes), Mikey Myers (Johnna), Amy Burnett (A.J.), Amanda Dudley (Jim), Barkley Carr (Meghan), Andrew Carr (Asha), Christopher Smith, Jaime Wilkins, Emily Long (Chris); 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also an amazing aunt to several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Francis Neville Deweese; son, James “Jimmy” Neville Deweese; her parents; two sisters, Elizabeth Hibbs and Sue Downing; three brothers, Jerry Travis, Donald Travis, Bobby Travis; and granddaughter, Meghan Elizabeth Smith.
A funeral service for Betty will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Nathan Joyce officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the noon service time on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588; or Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
