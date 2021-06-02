Betty Sue Williams, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Stone Creek Nursing & Rehab in Paducah.
Betty was retired from Florsheim Shoes. She was of the Assembly of God Faith and was a faithful Christian woman. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass gospel music, going to the lake, and watching her hummingbirds. But her main pride and joy was her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana.
Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Dean Williams of Paducah; two children, Tina Mundy of Paducah and Greg (Sherrie) Brown of Anchorage, AK; one brother, Ed Simmons of Oklahoma City, OK; one sister, LeNita Smith of Paducah; four grandchildren, Kylie Brown, Natalie Brown, Maddison (Ryan) Shumaker, Garrett Brown; one great-granddaughter, Finley Shumaker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Anita May Simmons and Olga Jean Stephens. Her parents were Elmer and Naomi Simmons.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday June 4, 2021, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
