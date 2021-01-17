Mrs. Betty Sue Lamb Warmath, 84, of Mayfield passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Warmath earned her bachelor of science and master of arts degrees in education from Murray State University and received her Rank I in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Louisville.
She worked in the Mayfield City School System for 27 years, serving as high school and elementary guidance counselor and special education coordinator.
Mrs. Warmath was also the first female president of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, and was a former executive director of the Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce. She was also an active member of the Seven Oaks church of Christ.
Mrs. Warmath is survived by Ray Warmath, her husband of 67 years; one son, Randy (Judy) Warmath of Paducah; two daughters, Jamie Warmath (Joel) Crider and Beth Warmath Hicks, both of Mayfield; one brother, Gerald (Royce) Lamb of Florida; nine grandchildren, Ashley Crider (Coye) Elliott, Aaron (Amy) Warmath, Joey (Heather) Crider, Andrew (Randi) Warmath, Sarah Warmath (Reza) Rabiee, John (Ashley) Warmath, Shelby Glisson (Taylor) Strong, Abby Glisson (Mitch Dumas) and Sadie (Cody) Ray; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell Franklin Lamb and Manon Smith Lamb Hardison.
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Sue Lamb Warmath will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Seven Oaks church of Christ in Mayfield. Josh Ketchum will officiate. A private family burial will follow. Masks and social distancing are required. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010 or Western KY Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
