Betty Stewart, 84, of West Paducah, passed away at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. She was born in Paducah, on October 10, 1936, to the late Ruffin G. Bradford and Lillian Smallman Bradford. Betty worked for Citizens Bank and Trust Company and Paducah Community College. She was a member of Broadway Church of Christ and attended Immanuel Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed slow dancing and life with her family and God.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Mitchell Stewart, she was his companion, friend, and the love of his life for 65 years. Son, Mitch Stewart of Paducah and grandson, Mason Stewart of Lexington.
Betty was preceded in death by two infant daughters and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the West Kentucky Easter Seals, 801 North 29th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
