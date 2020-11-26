Betty Jean Smith, 85, of Paducah, died at 7:10 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.
She is survived by five daughters; Debra Smith, Patricia Smith, Rhonda Smith, Alma Smith and Sherry Smith, all of Paducah; three sons, Gregory Smith, Ricky Smith and Guy Smith, all of Paducah; a brother, Charles Merritt of Paducah; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded
in death by her husband, Benny Smith. Her
parents were Charles Merritt and Alvernice Champion Tolbert.
Services will be held at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Due to the current restrictions to COVID-19, services will be private.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
