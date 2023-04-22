Betty Ruth Rea, 81, of Paducah, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Betty was born the daughter of the late James Faulkner Matheney and Pauline Timmons Matheney in Monterey, Tennessee. Betty worked as an FBI Medicaid fraud investigator & supervisor at the Chicago, Illinois, Division of the Illinois Attorney General Office. She was full of life with a bubbly personality. She loved her little brother, Sonny, and loved to eat, travel, shop, sing and play the ukulele. She was a giving and generous person who was quiet and kept her illness to herself and never allowed her blindness to hold her back.
She is survived by three sisters, Billie Sue Lenox of Paducah, Bobbie (Barbara) Tayes of Nashville, Tennessee, and Dottie (Doris) Maugherman of Myakka City, Florida; eight nieces and nephews, Kristin, Damon, Susan, Rhonda, Sheryl, Jerry, Gene, and Sonny; one aunt, Georgia Way (100) of Monterey, Tennessee; and one cousin, Linda of Monterey, Tennessee.
