Betty Rose Champion, 95, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her residence.

Betty Rose was born in Paducah on July 3, 1928. After graduating from Heath High School in 1946, she attended Paducah Beauty School. Upon completion in 1947, she worked for her father and her stepmother at Holt’s Barber and Beauty Shop until the 1970s. She then operated her own salon, Betty Rose Beauty Shop, on South Third Street until she retired.

Service information

Aug 5
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, August 5, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Aug 5
Visitation
Saturday, August 5, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
