Betty Rose Champion, 95, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her residence.
Betty Rose was born in Paducah on July 3, 1928. After graduating from Heath High School in 1946, she attended Paducah Beauty School. Upon completion in 1947, she worked for her father and her stepmother at Holt’s Barber and Beauty Shop until the 1970s. She then operated her own salon, Betty Rose Beauty Shop, on South Third Street until she retired.
She was a member of Olivet Baptist Church, and she delighted in her church family and her Sunday school class friends until she could no longer attend. Thereafter, she enjoyed Sunday mornings with a quartet of programs, which entertained her with music and fed her spirit with the word of the Lord.
Betty Rose had a giving heart focused on her family — her husband of 53 years, two daughters and two grandchildren. Known as nanny to the grandchildren, she was the true matriarch — loving, fiercely protective and the source of the family’s favorite sayings and stories. She had a way of extending that family love to everyone — friends, co-workers, and clients alike — making them all feel like they were part of the family.
Her favorite way to show her love was through cooking and baking, taking every opportunity she could to make a special dish for her friends and family. Her fried chicken and meringue pies, both coconut and chocolate, were legendary.
Betty Rose loved her Maltese dogs, giving them a life of love and affection.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to those who lovingly and diligently took care of Betty Rose to the end of her life: Tammy Riley, Janice Riley, Jennifer Groves, Alberta White and Johnnie Simon.
Betty Rose is survived by two daughters, Nancy Champion Powless (Steve) of Paducah, Debbie S. Champion Snyder (Jeff) of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Madeline McIntosh of Paducah; four grandchildren, Lauren Johnston Wallace (Clay) of Atlanta, Georgia; David Wesley Johnston (Maria Lam) of Atlanta, Georgia; Ryan Powless, Louisville; Ashley Powless Barret (John) of Aledo, Texas; and six great-grandchildren, Hudson, Tucker, Emma, Chace, James, Melrose.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Thomas “W.T.” Champion; one brother, Charles Holt; one brother-in-law, Tommy McIntosh; and her parents, James Richard “Dick” Holt (Hazel) and Nancy Elizabeth Tilford Turner (Marvin).
The service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
