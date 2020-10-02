Betty Riley, 89, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Phyllis Haldimann of Minneapolis; a son, John Riley of Paducah; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Riley; a sister; and two brothers. Her parents were Reece and Charlotte Reboul Peck.
A private family service will be held with entombment to follow.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Easter Seals West Kentucky, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 801 N. 29th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
You may light a candle of remembrance or leave a message of sympathy for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
