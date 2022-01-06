WICKLIFFE — Betty Rials, 80, of Wickliffe, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mrs. Rials was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and she was a retired LPN for Dr. Paul Price. Betty loved antiquing and going to flea markets.
Betty is survived by her husband, Bobby Carroll Rials; a daughter, Charlotte Renea Vancil (Joe), of Tiline; two sons, James Timothy Schmidt (Gayla) and Mark Lewis Schmidt (Jackie), all of Paducah; a step-daughter, Carolyn Anne Stowell (Matt), of Blandville; a stepson, Bobby C. Rials Jr., of Blandville; her twin sister, Mary Sue Craven, of Paducah; and a sister, Brenda Kay Jimison, of Paducah; a brother, James Michael McDonald, of Paducah; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Legate Dickey; four brothers, Bobby McDonald, Bert Louis McDonald, Ronnie Lane McDonald and Donnie Wayne McDonald. Her parents were Burton Adelbert McDonald and Mary Ruby Martin McDonald.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Kenneth Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Lourdes Hospice P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
