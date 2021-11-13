Betty Parrish Spears, 90, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her residence.
Betty formerly worked for Florsheim Shoe Factory and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, canning, volunteering, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, John Spears, of Paducah; three children, James (Cathy) Lyles, David (Patty) Lyles, Phillip Lyles; three stepchildren, Julie Austin, Amy (Jimmy) Hughes, Phillip DeWilten; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Shelia Gray; one brother, Paul Parrish; and her parents, Roy and Mary Parrish.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. David Hendon officiating. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery in Symsonia.
Friends may visit the family from 3 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Paducah Senior Citizens Center, 1400 HC Mathis Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.