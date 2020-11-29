MURRAY — Betty Albritton Overby, 88, of Murray, formerly of Mayfield, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired hairdresser and a member of Westside Baptist Church in Murray.
She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Key and Susan Overby, both of Murray; a sister, Patsy Albritton Estes of Owingsville; a granddaughter, Brandi Fister; and a great-granddaughter, Abbi Fister.
Her parents were Ed Albritton and Louise Hawkins Albritton.
A private graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Highland Park Mausoleum in Mayfield. No visitation is scheduled.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.