Betty Nikirk, 94, of Paducah, passed away at Parkview Nursing Home on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Betty was born in Bedford, Indiana, but resided in Paducah since 1950. She was a homemaker and a member of East Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Marsha McWhirter; one son, Niki Nikirk; three granddaughters, Marisa (Keith) Kilgore, Kelly (Allen) Sheldon of Columbus, Ohio, and Deena Toon; four great-grandchildren, Garrett Kilgore, Logan Livingston, Brooke Sheldon, and Preston Bruer; and one sister, Barbara Blackwell of Mitchell, Indiana.
Preceding Betty in death is her husband, Marshall Nikirk; her parents, Harold VanCleave and Artie Mae Russell VanCleave; and two sisters, Louise Buchanan and Bernadine Harrell.
A private family burial will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to East Baptist Church, located at 2985 Old Husbands Road, Paducah 42003.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
