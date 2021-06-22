HARDIN — Betty J. Morgan, 88, of Hardin, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home.
She was a homemaker and member of Union Ridge Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Charles L. Morgan of Hardin; a son, Michael Morgan of Benton; a daughter, Charissa Cates of Paducah; a sister, Melissa Cole of Orange, Texas; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Roy Tucker and Essie Lee (Gordon) Tucker Phillips.
Services were Monday, June 21, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with the Rev. Jack Kee conducting the service.
Interment followed the service in Union Ridge Cemetery, Benton.
Memorial contributions can be made to Union Ridge Baptist Church, 1014 Union Ridge Road, Benton, KY 42025; or to Union Ridge Cemetery Fund c/o Gerald S. Jones, 10428 U.S. Hwy 68 E., Benton, KY 42025.
