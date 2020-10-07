GRAND RIVERS — Betty Jo McLeod, 77, of Grand Rivers, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home.
She was of Pentecostal faith however, she attended church at Grand Rivers Baptist Church. She operated her own restaurants, Jo’s Place, and most recently Catfish Landing.
She is survived by her husband, George McLeod; two sons, Glenn Hatfield of Gilbertsville and Roger Hatfield of Marietta, South Carolina; a stepson, Monty McLeod of Kuttawa; a stepdaughter, Teresa Travis of Princeton; two sisters, Joyce Brantley of Kuttawa and Shelby Neal of Calvert City; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Chris Hatfield; a daughter, Donna Jo Hatfield; and four brothers. Her parents were Fay Wells and Mary Helen Waters Wells.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Dee Hazelwood and Carl Wade Brantley officiating. Burial will follow at Dixon Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. today, October 7, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
