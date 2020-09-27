Betty McGowan Polashock, age 84, of Paducah passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Polashock was born in Paducah on March 5, 1936, to the late A.B. and Louise McGowan.
She was a gradute of St. Mary’s Academy and attended Paducah Junior College and Spalding University in Louisville. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Nazareth College-Bardstown campus.
Following graduation, she worked in New York City as a secretary at Time/Life-Sports Illustrated magazine. As a state-certified teacher in Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky, she taught high school English and secretarial classes for seven years.
Betty was primarily a wife, mother and homemaker and, for 27 years, a caregiver for her parents and other family members. Betty was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Red Hats, Alter Society, Rosary Prayer Group, First Friday Ladies and a Eucharistic minister. Betty was also an active Charity League of Paducah member for six years. She was past president and member of La Petite Fleur Garden Club, past school board member, PTA secretary, vice president and president with St. Thomas More, St. Mary Elementary and Secondary School Systems.
She founded and organized Morning Medley Homemaker Club in 1976. Betty helped organize the Pines Neighborhood Association and was an elected officer and board member for two terms. She was a volunteer at the Paducah McCracken County Senior Citizens Organization, served as a commissioner of the Paducah Human Rights Commission for three years and served as an advisory member on the West Kentucky Community and Technical College for the department of cosmetology.
Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Michael S. Polashock; two daughters, Marian Catherine Dunkerley and husband Wayne of Glencoe, Kentucky, and Margaret Louise Orton and husband Mike of Franklin, Tennessee; a son, Gregory Peter Polashock of Parker, Colorado; three grandchildren, Mallory Flowers, Theo Polashock and Michael Polashock; her twin brother, Dr. Bernard McGowan and wife Sharyn of Key Biscayne, Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathleen Elizabeth Polashock; a brother, Dr. James Michael McGowan; and her parents, A.B. and Louise Glidewell McGowan.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with the Rev. Brad Whistle and the Rev. Al Bremer officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Family prayers will be said at 4:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010 or to Paducah Co-Op Ministry, 402 Legion Dr., Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr appreciates the help of those attending its facility in maintaining state-mandated COVID restrictions, including wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within the facility and at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at all times.
During this difficult time, people may show their support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where a message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of their love and support. For more information, go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
