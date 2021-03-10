SALEM — Betty Marie Green, 86, of Salem, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Livingston County Hospital and Healthcare Services.
Mrs. Green was a retired assistant engineer from Martin Marietta and attended Salem Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband, W.T. Green of Salem; one son, Bill Green and wife, Gwen of Clinton, Tennessee; one sister, Martha Ann Seaton; two granddaughters, Vanessa and Rachel; two great-grandsons, Christian and Zachary; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
