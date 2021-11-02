Betty Lou Ray Hendricks, 88, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Mrs. Hendricks was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee, on March 31, 1933, to the late James and Lucille Ray. She was a retired bus driver for McCracken County Schools. Betty was a longtime member of Reidland Baptist Church where she served in many capacities including church hostess, chaperone on numerous youth and choir trips, and pitcher on the Reidland Baptist Church softball team. Betty loved UK basketball and was known as a wonderful cook.
Known to many as “Miss Betty” she will be remembered for her energetic personality, her willingness to always be ready for any adventure, and her selfless nature.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Ginny Harned and husband, Rick, of Reidland, Anne Matlock-Ethier and husband, Ken, of Benton, and Mary Lee Cooper and husband, Jeff, of West Paducah; seven grandchildren, Drew Harned (Desiree), Aaron Harned (Celeste), Audrey Harned, Justin Matlock (Ashlie), Jacob Matlock, Jake Cooper, and Will Cooper; nine great-grandchildren, Maggie Harned, Anna Harned, Lilly Harned, Lorelei Harned, Landon Harned, Levi Harned, Lyla Kay Harned, Tristan Matlock, and Jolene Matlock; her brother-in-law, Bailey Hendricks; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James “Jake” Hendricks; two sisters, Virginia Lasater and Elizabeth Ramsey; three brothers, James Ray, Bobby Ray, and George Ray; and three grandchildren, Matthew Cooper, George Cooper, and Samuel Cooper.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Reidland Baptist Church with Rev. Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Reidland Baptist Church. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Reidland Baptist Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, c/o The Foundation at MCCH, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
You can share a Hug From Home, leave a message for the family, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
