Betty Lou Elrod, 89, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 12, 2021. Betty was born on Aug. 23, 1932, to the late Edward and Benetta Hatler.
She was retired from the Heath High School cafeteria and a devoted member of McKendree United Methodist Church.
Betty enjoyed raising a huge garden, and was well-known throughout the area as a wonderful cook. She took pleasure in making sure everyone was well fed. Betty loved to go camping — she would entertain and feed countless at the lower lakes in Ballard County, and then later at Kentucky Lake. Because of her love for Jesus, Betty sincerely loved people. She took care of her family and friends like none other and went out of her way to be kind to strangers. She will be remembered as strong and hard-working, yet loving and kind. Her presence will be missed by many.
Betty is survived by a son, Darrell (Debra) Elrod, of Nashville, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren, Marcy (Brent) Jordan, of Paducah, Ashley (Ira) Smith, Weston (Andrea) Elrod, of Nashville, Tennessee, Jacob Elrod, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Shelby (Kyle) Kirby, of Nashville, Tennessee, Jordan Hasse, Madison Hasse, and Morgan Hasse, all of Nashville, Tennessee, Madie Elrod, of Paducah, Isaac Elrod, Zeke Elrod, and Kyla Elrod, of West Paducah; six great-grandchildren, Brock (Lindsey) Jordan, of West Paducah, Luke Jordan, Noah Jordan, Levi Jordan, Drake Jordan, all of Paducah, and Wells Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; 2 brothers, Ernest Hatler and Mike (Gaye) Hatler; a sister, Hilda Gibson; a sister-in-law, Deloris Hatler; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leonard Elrod; one son, Gary Elrod; three brothers, Eddie, Bobby, and Terry Hatler; two sister-in-laws, Barbara Hatler and Carole Hatler.
Per Betty’s request, only graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at McKendree Methodist Church with Bro. Bill Miller officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery and are invited to a meal in the fellowship hall afterwards.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to McKendree Methodist Church, Kevil, KY 42053.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.