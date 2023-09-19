Betty Lou Arington Maxey, 92, of Paducah, passed on to her eternal heavenly home on Sept. 17, 2023.
Betty, formerly of Blandville, was born in Ballard County, on May 9, 1931, to the late Virgil “Boots” and Merler Vance Arington. She was the oldest living member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Blandville. For many years, she was a homemaker and loving caretaker of her beloved mother and mother-in-law, Suanna Hagood Maxey. Betty was passionate about ensuring her family was well-loved and well-cared for. Betty loved to fish for catfish, as long as no snakes were involved. She loved to shop for clothes when the opportunity presented itself, if you could keep up with her. She also enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Wyman.
Mrs. Maxey is survived by three sons, Gary Maxey (Barbara) of Wickliffe, Mark Maxey (Denise) of Wickliffe, and Tony Maxey (Debbie) of Huntingdon, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Craig Maxey (Lauren) of Louisville, Marcy Maxey of Louisville, Kindra Richards (Greg) of Kevil, Brandon Maxey of Indiana, Wesley Maxey of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Holly Maxey Fox (John) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; eight great-grandchildren, Emily Maxey, Eric Maxey, Owen Richards, Addison Richards, Josalyn Fox, Kiera Fox, J.J. Fox, and Luna Maxey.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Wyman Harrison Maxey; her parents; brother, Charles Lee Arrington; and grandson, Matthew Alan Maxey.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. David Hendon officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Blandville, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hillcrest Cemetery. C/O Gary Meyers. 694 Frasier Road. Wickliffe, Kentucky. 42087.
