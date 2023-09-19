Betty Lou Arington Maxey, 92, of Paducah, passed on to her eternal heavenly home on Sept. 17, 2023.

Betty, formerly of Blandville, was born in Ballard County, on May 9, 1931, to the late Virgil “Boots” and Merler Vance Arington. She was the oldest living member of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Blandville. For many years, she was a homemaker and loving caretaker of her beloved mother and mother-in-law, Suanna Hagood Maxey. Betty was passionate about ensuring her family was well-loved and well-cared for. Betty loved to fish for catfish, as long as no snakes were involved. She loved to shop for clothes when the opportunity presented itself, if you could keep up with her. She also enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Wyman.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Maxey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 20
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Sep 20
Visitation
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
10:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In