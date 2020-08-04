Betty Lois Clark Thomas, 79, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home.
Betty was born in Paducah on December 26, 1940, to the late Harry Clark Sr. and Knoxie Rhea Ashley Clark. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed needlework. Betty was a member of the Victory Assembly of God.
She is survived by her two daughters, Victoria Borkowski and Melissa O’Connor, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; her son, Roger Dale Chandler of Paducah; one brother, Larry Clark of Paducah; four grandchildren, Jenni, Chris, Roger and Amy; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters and five brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in Betty’s name to Victory Assembly of God, 1345 N. Friendship Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
