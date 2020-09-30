ARLINGTON — Betty Lee Hite, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was married to Louis Hite on September 27, 1952, and passed away on their 68th wedding anniversary.
Everyone knew her as Baboo. She loved her family especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Pam Bishop of Bardwell, and Tracy Hurst and her husband Jeff of Arlington; 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Brandi, Cody, Courtney, Jimmy, Megan, Zack, Taylor, Christy, and Jessica; 10 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis, a son, Steve Hite; two brothers; a grandchild; and her parents, Norman and Kathrine Walker.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Morrow Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Dee Hazelwood. Interment will follow at Wickliffe Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
