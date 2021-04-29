Betty Langston, 89, of Marshall County, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah.
She was retired from the dietary department at Lourdes Hospital and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are four children, Deborah Joyce of Benton and Shelia Priddy, Irvin Langston Jr. and Ellen Blakemore, all of Paducah; four siblings, Omar Gene Loe, Barbara Mason, Patricia Boyd and Donna Hunt, all of Paducah; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Langston Sr.; three brothers; and a sister. Her parents were Harry James Loe Sr. and Celia Lee Metcalf Loe.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with John Joyce officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
