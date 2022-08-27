Betty L. Wallace, age 88, of Gilbertsville, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital.
Betty was born in Paducah Saturday, Sept. 2, 1933, to Burford and Dorothy Gilbert. She was a cheerleader and twirler at Paducah Tilghman High School, a member of First Christian Church and lifelong housewife. She was a member of The Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. Betty loved her son, daughter-in-law and grandson and was a devoted wife for 69 years to her husband Joe.
Mrs. Wallace is survived by her husband, Joseph Allen Wallace; her son, Joseph A. Wallace, Jr. (Jennifer) of Nashville; her sister, Mary Jo Hartig (John) of Paducah; her grandson, Taylor Wallace; her sister-in-law, Barbara Gilbert.
Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her parents, Burford Gilbert and Dorothy Taber Gilbert; her brother, Jimmy Gilbert.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Eubanks and Rev. Linda Creason officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
A private urn interment will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church of Paducah, 415 Audubon Dr. Paducah, KY 42001.
