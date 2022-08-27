Betty L. Wallace, age 88, of Gilbertsville, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital.

Betty was born in Paducah Saturday, Sept. 2, 1933, to Burford and Dorothy Gilbert. She was a cheerleader and twirler at Paducah Tilghman High School, a member of First Christian Church and lifelong housewife. She was a member of The Order of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. Betty loved her son, daughter-in-law and grandson and was a devoted wife for 69 years to her husband Joe.

