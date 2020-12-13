METROPOLIS, ILL. — Betty L. Davis, 86, of Metropolis, died December 9, 2020, in Sikeston, Missouri.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1934, to Greene and Fannie Littlemeyer Stout. Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by five sisters, Verna Bramlett, Mary Griffey, Francis McCoy, Sue Amos and Patricia Seagraves; and a brother, Glendal Stout.
Betty is survived by her son, Johnny Davis of Brookport; two daughters, Patti Kineman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Jamie Traversy of Metropolis; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services for Betty Davis will be private.
All funeral arrangements are being handled by Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Crematory.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
