HIXSON, Tenn. — Betty Joyce Redfield, 86, of Hixson, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Betty was born in North Chattanooga, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 1935, to Samuel William Grigsby and Delilah Jane (McNabb) Grigsby. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ that daily sought biblical knowledge and truth. She not only feared the Father God she implicitly trusted Him even to the very end. She constantly examined her daily walk and aloud prayerfully sought His mercy and grace. Betty did have a sister but died at childbirth. Being reared as the only child her parents poured the word of God into her life daily.
She was a 1954 graduate of Hixton High School, three-year letterman girls basketball at Hixson High School, and TN State Championship(s), and played on the Hixson High School girls varsity volleyball & softball teams.
1954 Kiwanis Club Queen; 1954 Miss Chattanooga, 1956; contestant in Miss America and Miss Universe 1956; worked at Brock Candy Company 1952 — 53; for summer job worked at Southern Bell Telegraph 1954 — 1956; worked at Olin Mills Studio 1956 — 1958; dental assistant in the USAF Clark AFB Philippines 1969-73.
She was a prodigiously devoted wife. A voracious prayer warrior and caring mother, an amazing housewife. As a US Air Force military wife, she coordinated and moved the household with three kids to live in 12 different States. She endured a 7,000 (5,995 nautical mile) voyage on the SS President Wilson (Commissioned November 24, 1947), in 1973 when William F. Redfield Sr.’s tour of duty (1968 -1973) was up at Clark Air Force Base, Philippians. This voyage took over 30 days with six port-of-calls starting in Hong Kong because the President Wilson suffered a 100’ gash in the hull at the Hong Kong port by a run-a-way merchant ship. While in the Philippian Islands she volunteered for the Red Cross in 1969 aiding wounded soldiers from the Vietnam war. She also worked as a dental hygienist. At Clark Air Force Base Philippians she learned to paint, sew, and ceramic at the Base Hobby Shop. She played golf and became quite proficient at the game and would often take her children to play. She also enrolled in a college theology course through the Southern Baptist Seminary and began a lifelong devotion to biblical truth and daily application. During her husband’s tour at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina. Betty began showing champion sired, platinum silver toy poodle in the American Kennel Club shows. Organized the first poodle club in Goldsboro, North Carolina. She then began showing Afghan Hounds and achieved top in show, breeder, and a National Championship winner with “Brandi” and Sheba. Betty moved on to succeed with Persian cats with National Champions and Top Breed of the Year.
While her husband was stationed at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in South Carolina she was smitten by the Holy Spirit and thus her absolute walk in the full Gospel of Jesus Christ was unquenchable. She had always been in the gospel as her father was a preacher and always spoke about the word of God to her often. Her mother would often sing gospel hymns to her and her favorite was “In the Garden”. Betty J. Redfield was born twice to die once. John 3:3 Victory and redemption through the risen Jesus Christ 1 Corinthians 15.
Betty Joyce (Grigsby) Redfield was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Wm. and Delilah Jane (McNabb) Grigsby; husband, William F. Redfield, Sr.; and daughter, Dana Redette Redfield.
Survived by son, William F. Redfield Jr.; daughter, Tonya Joy (Lewis) Redfield; five grandchildren, Megan I. (Shea), Benjamin G. Redfield, Gabriella I. Redfield and Tabitha Joy (Bolton) and Cameron J. Lewis; and three great-grandchildren.
A closed casket visitation/viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN. 37343. Immediately followed by a graveside burial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Shiloh Cemetery Decatur, Tennessee, 37322 in Meigs County.
