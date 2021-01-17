BENTON — Betty R. Johnson, 76, of Benton, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul N. Johnson of Benton; two sons, Brian Neil Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jay “J.F.” Johnson of O’Fallon, Missouri; a daughter, Dianna Lutz of Benton; a brother, Morris Dale Wicker of Benton; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death a grandson. Her parents were JP “Jack” Wicker and Mary Catherine (Morris) Wicker.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Chris Young officiating.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, Hopkinsville.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. today, Jan. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.