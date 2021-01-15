LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Betty Jean Johansen, 91, previously of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Premier Health of Little Rock.
She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Paducah.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicki Ho; three sons, Terry Johansen of Barlow, Kentucky, Denny Johansen of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, and Michael Johansen or Norfork; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kent Johansen; one brother, one sister, and two grandchildren. Her parents were Oscar and Eura Lee Woodard.
A private family graveside service will be held with the Rev. Jim Ewing officiating.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
