Betty Jo McClure Stryker, a nearly lifelong resident of Paducah escaped the earthly burdens of dementia and went to enjoy her heavenly blessings with our Lord on Oct. 7, 2022, five days past her 86th birthday.
Betty was extremely devoted to her Lord and her family. She was life-long member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. Betty was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, wife and friend. She was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining, traveling, reading, and sewing. She had a long career as a certified medical assistant and had served as an officer in the local chapter of the American Association of Medical Assistants.
Betty is survived by her youngest sister, Bonnie McClure Holt and husband, Taz of Calvert City; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Russ and Debbie Brian of Griffin, Georgia, and Bard and Amy Brian of Paducah; four grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Brian Campbell of Dallas, Texas, and Conner, Morgan and Olivia Brian, all of Paducah; three great-grandchildren, Avery Campbell, Reagan Campbell, and Aubrey Brian; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell W. McClure and Evelyn Brewer Womble; her younger sister, Jianna McClure Guthrie, and husband Dr. Winfield Stryker.
Services will be held at noon Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m — noon Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 6125 Blandville Road, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
