Betty Jo McClure Stryker, a nearly lifelong resident of Paducah escaped the earthly burdens of dementia and went to enjoy her heavenly blessings with our Lord on Oct. 7, 2022, five days past her 86th birthday.

Betty was extremely devoted to her Lord and her family. She was life-long member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. Betty was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, wife and friend. She was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining, traveling, reading, and sewing. She had a long career as a certified medical assistant and had served as an officer in the local chapter of the American Association of Medical Assistants.

