FAIRLAND, Ind. — Betty Jo Lax, 80 of Fairland, earned her precious Angel wings on March 25, 2021, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis.
Born in Princeton, Kentucky on April 15, 1940, to Hershel and Marie (Cunningham) Hobby, she was the oldest of eight children. She married the love of her life, Jerry Leigh Lax Sr., on Jan. 14, 1961, and they were fortunate to have 55 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2016.
Mrs. Lax was a 1958 graduate of Caldwell County High School. She left Princeton, Kentucky in 1958 and moved to Paducah, Kentucky to work as a Dental Assistant. Paducah is where she met her love, and they started their life together. During their marriage, they lived in many locations in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee where they have many friends and family. She retired from Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah.
Together they had three children, Laura (Keith) Smith of Bartlett, Tennessee, Leslie (Gary) Gieseking of Fairland, and Jerry (Peggy) Lax, Jr. of Bartlett, Tennessee, eight grandchildren, Sean (Betsy) Smith, Lindsay (Adam) Clarkson, Kreigh (Abby) Smith, Tyler (Ashley) Gieseking, Brandon (Emily) Gieseking, Rachel (Jeremy) Chapman, Hunter Lax, and Hannah Lax; 11 great-grandchildren, Cooper and Marie Grace Smith, Lily, Cora, and Harper Clarkson, Kinsley and Madelyn Gieseking, Wyatt and Willa Gieseking, Peyton Chapman and Maya Jones.
She was an angel in the eyes of many and anyone who met her loved her. She leaves behind a legacy of love. kindness, compassion, and empathy. She always saw the good in everyone and even in her toughest moments continued to be grateful. She greeted everyone she met with a smile and welcomed anyone to her home with open arms.
She enjoyed traveling, where she was able to visit many places with her husband and family. One of her favorite places of all was Hawaii. She enjoyed many cruises and loved to visit Kentucky Lake. She enjoyed crafts, baking, and most of all her being with family. She had a love for all animals, but her favorite of all were dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Leigh Lax Sr., parents, Hershel and Marie Hobby; a sister, Susan Myers; and sister-in-law, Lynn Hobby. She leaves behind her children; grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn (Jimmy) Buntin; five brothers, Charles Hobby, Kenneth (Linda) Hobby, Joey (Kathy) Hobby, Cecil (Sherry) Hobby, Ricky Hobby; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 8, 2021, at Moors Resort Lodge, 570 Moors Road, Gilbertsville, located at Kentucky Lake. All friends and family are welcome to celebrate a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The PEYitforward Foundation at www.PEYitforward901.org in honor of Betty Lax.
Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information, 317-738-0202.
