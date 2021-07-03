METROPOLIS, Ill. — Betty Jo Fritch, 84, of Metropolis, Illinois passed away at 11:25 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Dr. Joe Buchanan and Rev. Steve Heisner officiating.
Betty Jo owned and operated Betty Jo’s Beauty Shop for 25 years, worked for the State of Illinois at the Welcome Center for two years, and retired from National State Bank after 10 years of service as the director of the 50+ Travel Club. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Metropolis and served on the Massac Memorial Hospital Board for numerous years. Betty Jo loved her family and friends, enjoyed gardening, and traveling throughout the world.
Betty Jo is survived by her daughter, Debbie Hunt; grandson, Josh Hunt; stepchildren, Yvonne Straeter and husband John and Ryan Fritch and wife Misty; six step-grandchildren; brother, Billy McDaniel and wife Betty; niece, Robbin McDaniel; numerous cousins; and her faithful canine companion, Roscoe.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents, William R. and Mary Ellen (Beck) McDaniel; first husband, Bob Meyer; second husband, Dale Edwin Fritch.
Memorials may be made in Betty Jo’s name to the Massac Memorial Hospital Foundation, 28 Chick Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Honorary pallbearers will be Debbie Loven, Anna Jeffords, Barbara Nix, Mary Carrell and Diane Leonard or as Betty Jo lovingly referred to them as the Ya Ya Sisters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
