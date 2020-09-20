MAYFIELD — Betty Jo Butler, 92, of Mayfield, died at 10:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She is survived by one son: Craig (Melva) Butler, Mayfield; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Butler; her parents, Harry and Annie Allison Rohrer; two brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Jared Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Unity Cemetery in Dublin. Friends may call after 5 p.m. Monday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.