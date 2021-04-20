LAMASCO — Betty Jo Blackburn Gilkey, 74, of Lamasco, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Betty was a longtime member of Lamasco Baptist Church and retired as a bank teller with BB&T. She was the previous owner of Tri-State Battery and Queens Castle Laundry. She deeply loved her family, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She loved shopping, was a wonderful cook, and made sure everyone always had plenty to enjoy. Betty was a very talented flower arranger and always thought of others before herself.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Kenneth Boyd Gilkey of Lamasco; one daughter, Melissa “Missy” Meyers, and husband, Herman of Grand Rivers; one son, Cad Addison Dupriest of Lamasco; two sisters, Barbara Stevenson, and husband, Charlie of Caldwell County, Debbie Keele of Ledbetter; one brother, Jerry Wayne Blackburn, and wife, Becky of Caldwell County; five grandchildren, Joshua Meyers and wife, Jessica, Dakota Meyers, Bonnie Meyers, Korey Meyers all of Livingston County, Scott Dupriest, and wife, Wendy of Lyon County; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Woodrow Blackburn and Virginia P. Claxton Duncan; one brother, James Gary Blackburn.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Dean Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Dupriest-Leeper Cemetery in Livingston County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
You might light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.