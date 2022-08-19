Betty Jo “Becky” Henson, 90, of Benton died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1932, in Camden, Tennessee, to her parents, Bert and Bettie Collie Mason. She was a homemaker and charter member of New Testament Baptist Church for over 47 years, where she served as the general treasurer, and she loved to sew and cook.
Becky is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd David Henson, and 11 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at New Testament Baptist Church with Larry Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow in Haymes Cemetery in Marshall County. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at New Testament Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Becky’s memory to New Testament Baptist Church, 472 Nelson Lane, Benton, KY 42025.
