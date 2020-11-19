KEVIL — Betty Jean Morrison, 86, passed away at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Betty was the oldest, active member of Newton Creek Baptist Church where she played the organ for many years. She retired as a bus driver from McCracken County School after 21 years and spent 18 years employed at Walmart. In her earlier years, they embarked on dairy farming and was co-owner of Morrison Sand and Gravel. Betty was a beautiful soul and loved by everyone who knew her.
Betty is survived by two sons, William Dean Morrison, and his wife, Lourdes of Kevil and Kevin Ray Morrison, and his wife, Margaret of Oscar; two daughters, Trina Kay Morgan, and husband Mike, of Odessa, Texas, and Trisha Gay Moehn, and husband, Steve of Porterfield, Wisconsin; five sisters, Henrietta Tyler of Shreveport, Louisiana, Wanda Lou Rasmussen of Salt Lake City, Utah, Dorothy Lee Turner Benton of Kevil, Carol Frances Goldstone of Cold Spring, and Donnetta Harris (Melvin) of North Little Rock, Arkansas, 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Keith Morrison and Kim Allan Morrison, her parents William Henry and Nona Frances Wood Turner, and a sister Judith Ann Flood.
Due to COVID-19, the family has requested a private graveside service, Saturday at 11 a.m. November 21, 2020. For her family and friends who will not be able to attend due to the virus, a video of the service will be available on Morrow Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Rev. Ryan Baker will be officiating. Interment will follow the service at Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Newton Creek Baptist Church Youth, 12800 Ogden Landing Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
