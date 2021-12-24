METROPOLIS, Ill. — Betty Jean Meadows, 56, of Metropolis, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Dr. Ruben L. Broadnax Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Silver Crown Cemetery in Metropolis.
Betty Jean Meadows was a devoted follower of Christ and a loving and supportive mother. She was known around her community to be encouraging and kind to everyone she met. Betty was called to minister and was always willing to pray and talk to others who needed help or just a listening ear. She enjoyed going to church, spending time with family, friends, and members of the Massac County community. Much of her time was spent volunteering for her church family at Greater Dimensions and outreach programs. Betty was a clerk for 14 years at City Hall for the city of Metropolis. Betty had a love for arts and crafts that she passed down to her children, along with other amazing qualities. Betty always put others before herself and was willing to give her last if it could help someone else.
Betty is survived by her children Elisia Cruz, Isaiah Cruz, and wife Taylor and granddaughter Hazel Grace, Samuel Cruz and wife Constance and Sarah Cruz-Williams and husband Shamir; her children’s father, Angel Cruz; and siblings Valda Wade (Larry), Doris Meadows-Puckett (Robert), Patricia Smith (Benjamin), Charles “Chuck” Lee Meadows, Bruce Meadows (Adella), and Andre’ Meadows (Candice); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edward “Speedy” and Dorothy Lee Meadows, and her aunt and namesake, Betty Jean Smith.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.