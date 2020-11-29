NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Betty Jean Johansen, 91, previously of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Premier Health of North Little Rock.
Betty’s life was full of love for the Lord and devotion to her family. She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Paducah, Kentucky.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicki (Moon) Ho, three sons, Terry (Barbara) Johansen of Barlow, Kentucky, Danny (Kathy) Johansen, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, and Michael (Vicki) of Norfolk, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Eura Lee; brother, Steven Woodard; sister, Bondell Beasley; son, Kent Johansen; and grandchildren, David Ho and Taylor Johansen.
She is to be cremated and brought back to Kentucky with graveside services at a later date.
