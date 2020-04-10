CALVERT CITY — Betty Jean Cook, 83, of Calvert City, passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah as a result of a long-term illness.
Born March 25, 1938, Between the Rivers, she was the daughter of Mrs. Pauline Kuhn and Roy Snyder. She grew up at Golden Pond and attended Lyon County High School. Her zest for life and sense of humor were contagious. Her dry wit and direct nature were legendary. She was passionate about LBL conservation, music, dancing, and reading. She loved her friends and family fiercely.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her beloved husband Jonathan and her granddaughter and best friend, Brandy Walker. She leaves behind many loved ones including her daughter, Kathy Bailey (Tommy) and son Randy Cook. She also had two cherished grandsons, Johnny Whisman (Amy) and Scotty Whisman (Ronica). She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Jack Walker (Kart), Gage Walker (Alana), Randall Walker (Hannah), Brandon Walker, Hunter Walker, Thomas Whisman and Elnora Whisman. In addition, she was blessed with one great-great grandson, Axel Walker.
In compliance with Gov. Beshear executive order, the funeral and burial for Mrs. Cook will be private. Funeral services will be available for webcast Friday, April 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. The link will be available at www.collierfuneralhome.com. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvert City Cemetery.
